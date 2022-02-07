McDonald's granted permission for additional drive-thru lane at Limerick restaurant

FAST food company McDonald’s has secured conditional permission to add a second drive-thru lane at its restaurant in Dooradoyle.

At present, just one lane operates for customers in cars wanting to order and collect food at its outlet beside the Crescent Shopping Centre.

McDonald’s Restaurants Ireland has now secured permission from the planning authority to put in place a “two lane arrangement" with an additional customer food ordering point.

Other works around this will see a reduction in size of the existing corral to facilitate the new drive-thru arrangement.

On top of this, there will be the addition of a new paved traffic island, re-location of existing signage, the provision of new drive-thru signage and the relocation of existing notices.

Two new glazed drive-thru booth windows would be provided to replace the existing windows, while there will be an extension to the existing restaurant floor area by 13.7 square metres to facilitate a new delivery entrance at the west side, if the proposals get the go-ahead.

A new entrance door at the restaurant outside the Crescent Shopping Centre is also planned.

The height of the building will stay the same, McDonald's has said.

Council has given the project permission, subject to 10 separate conditions.

These include that McDonald’s pays the council €1.3m for public infrastructure benefiting the area.

No work is allowed to take place outside the hours of 8am and 8pm weekdays, plus 8am to 4pm Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays. While no additional signage is permitted.

McDonald’s secured permission to make changes to its outlet in Castletroy in April 2020.

And​ local planners are currently mulling over a bid by the fast-food giant to also open a second drive-thru lane at its outlet beside the Jetland Shopping Centre in Caherdavin.

These plans could also see an expansion of the store area.

A decision on this proposal is due on Tuesday, February 15 next.