Search

07 Feb 2022

McDonald's granted permission for additional drive-thru lane at Limerick restaurant

Fast-food restaurant’s new drive-thru

McDonald's, Dooradoyle

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

07 Feb 2022 8:30 AM

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

FAST food company McDonald’s has secured conditional permission to add a second drive-thru lane at its restaurant in Dooradoyle.

At present, just one lane operates for customers in cars wanting to order and collect food at its outlet beside the Crescent Shopping Centre.

McDonald’s Restaurants Ireland has now secured permission from the planning authority to put in place a “two lane arrangement" with an additional customer food ordering point.

Other works around this will see a reduction in size of the existing corral to facilitate the new drive-thru arrangement.

On top of this, there will be the addition of a new paved traffic island, re-location of existing signage, the provision of new drive-thru signage and the relocation of existing notices.

Car crashes into Limerick church; two hospitalised

Two new glazed drive-thru booth windows would be provided to replace the existing windows, while there will be an extension to the existing restaurant floor area by 13.7 square metres to facilitate a new delivery entrance at the west side, if the proposals get the go-ahead.

A new entrance door at the restaurant outside the Crescent Shopping Centre is also planned.

The height of the building will stay the same, McDonald's has said.

Council has given the project permission, subject to 10 separate conditions.

These include that McDonald’s pays the council €1.3m for public infrastructure benefiting the area.

No work is allowed to take place outside the hours of 8am and 8pm weekdays, plus 8am to 4pm Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays. While no additional signage is permitted.

McDonald’s secured permission to make changes to its outlet in Castletroy in April 2020.

And​ local planners are currently mulling over a bid by the fast-food giant to also open a second drive-thru lane at its outlet beside the Jetland Shopping Centre in Caherdavin.

These plans could also see an expansion of the store area.

A decision on this proposal is due on Tuesday, February 15 next.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media