18 Feb 2022

Limerick welcomes Polish ambassador

The Polish Ambassador to Ireland, Anna Sochańska, visited Limerick recently for the launch of the Belonging exhibition | PICTURE: Adrian Butler

Reporter:

Frances Watkins

18 Feb 2022 8:30 AM

Email:

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

THE POLISH Ambassador in Ireland has made her fourth visit to Limerick, a city she says she feels 'very welcome' in.

Ms Anna Sochanska took on the role in August 2019 just months before the start of the pandemic, however she managed to visit Limerick before Covid-19 hit.

The Ambassador says that something that hasn't changed since her last visit is the people.

Her Excellency said: “Everyone is very nice, willing to co-operate and open. I will be here for five years so my experience might be different to those who live here but I feel very welcome.

“You have migrants here from all over the world, not just Eastern European countries. The country has changed in the last 30 or 40 years.”

Ms Sochanska is based in Dublin but she has travelled around the country with hopes to explore more of Ireland.

“I managed to do a little bit of travelling before the pandemic. I went to Galway, Cork, Limerick, Kilkenny and Athlone.

“I had the chance to meet my Irish friends and visit the Polish diaspora as well. I went hiking in the Wicklow Mountains which is a beautiful place.

“I am very happy that restrictions have been lifted and we can travel freely. I am definitely hoping to travel more. I have only been to the Cliffs of Moher on the west coast but that is not enough for me, I need to see more!.”

The Ambassador was in Limerick to attend the launch of an exciting new exhibition which features artwork from all 27 countries of the EU and the UK.

In pictures: Limerick celebrates Europe as unique 'Belonging' exhibition opens

Belonging features 82 artworks and is on loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB) Art Collection.

These contemporary pieces will be displayed across eight locations spread throughout Limerick City until April 24

