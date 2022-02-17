Suspended sentence for man convicted over 'night of violence' in Limerick town

A JUDGE said she didn’t want to “inflame passions” when sentencing a man after a feud between two families erupted into a night of violence in a Limerick town.

Videos, which were widely shared on social media, captured a number of “serious violent disorder incidents” on Kilmallock’s Main Street and residential areas.

Michael McDonagh, aged 32, of Coshma, Charleville Road, Kilmallock pleaded guilty to one count of violent disorder at the local court.

Inspector Pat Brennan said at around 8pm on Sunday, September 12, 2021, a disturbance between two families broke out at Riverview, Kilmallock.

Judge Patricia Harney asked were they all neighbours?

Insp Brennan said they are and that “things have calmed down”.

Con Barry, solicitor for Mr McDonagh, said his client has accepted he was involved.

“He apologises to the court. He came on it and got involved. As soon as it escalated he tried to diffuse it. Garda McInerney asked the parties to stay back. He (Mr McDonagh) engaged with the garda to diffuse it. Things have calmed down,” said Mr Barry.

Garda McInerney took the stand.

“I was present on the night. It started with four or five people fighting and it escalated to between 30 and 50 getting involved,” said Garda McInerney.

Judge Harney asked if he was on his own.

“Yes,” said Garda McInerney.

“I would know the families and the hierarchies,” he added.

Judge Harney asked: “You went straight to the top?”

“Yes. I approached Mr McDonagh and Mr O’Reilly and asked them to take control which they did,” said Garda McInerney.

Judge Harney asked how are things now?

“There hasn’t been any issues,” said Garda McInerney.

Judge Harney said she was reluctant to do anything that would “inflame passions”.

“I do want to provide an incentive to stay on board. I am going to impose a two-day prison sentence suspended for six months,” said Judge Harney.

Three other Kilmallock men have been charged in connection with the same incidents last September – William O’Reilly, aged 18, of Orr Street; Arthur Conway, aged 45, Deebert View; and Jamie O’Reilly, aged 21, of Portauns.