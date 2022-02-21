Chance to have your voice heard on water quality in Limerick

TWO online public meetings will take place this Tuesday and Thursday evening, February 22 and 24 on water quality in Limerick city and county and on the draft River Basin Management Plan (2022-2027).

This plan sets out the environmental objectives to protect and restore our rivers, lakes, estuaries and coastal waters together with the actions and measures required to ensure those objectives are achieved. The two online public consultation meetings, both at 7.30pm, offer an opportunity for local people to input into this draft plan, to make a submission and to get involved in helping to protect and restore local water bodies.

Ruairí Ó Conchúir, community water officer, said people throughout Limerick City and County are now asked for their views on what can be done to improve water quality in waterbodies.

"Recent reports show the effects of climate change are becoming more noticeable. Agencies responsible for protecting Ireland’s rivers have found that agriculture, forestry and hydromorphology (physical changes) are the leading causes of pollution in our rivers, lakes, estuaries, and coastal waters. While the latest water quality data shows that 53% of our surface waters (rivers, lakes, estuarine waters) are in 'good' or 'high' ecological status, it also shows that 47% are in an 'unsatisfactory' ecological status," said Mr Ó Conchúir.

Good water quality in our natural water bodies is a "precious resource", he states.

"The Local Authority Waters Programme (LAWPRO) works to promote a healthy water environment. It does so by identifying water quality issues and seeks ways to improve them. The EPA assessment of river water quality in 2019 and 2020 indicates some recovery in water quality, with more rivers showing improvements (345) than declines (230). Water quality analysis indicates that agriculture, hydromorphology (or physical changes to habitat conditions and water flow) together with forestry and urban waste water are the main pressures on water quality."

Mr Ó Conchúir says the work of LAWPRO forms part of a new and collaborative approach engaging all stakeholders, specifically at a local level, to protect and improve water quality.

"Over recent years, Ireland has made substantial progress in how we manage our water services and how we work collaboratively to improve water quality. Despite this water quality is still in decline. Healthy and well protected river catchments are vital for people, nature and our economy. Clean water is vital for protecting public health, supporting economic growth and preserving our natural water bodies. In turn, clean water support habitats, biodiversity and ecosystem which depend on water, which in turn support all of us in the face of a climate and biodiversity emergency.

"LAWPRO encourages local people to get involved in the management of their local water bodies, to have your say and get involved. The two meetings in Limerick city and county will focus on different municipal districts."

The meeting of Tuesday, February 22 at 7.30pm will focus on the Adare-Rathkeale / Limerick City West, North & East municipal districts. The meeting will cover the following catchments: River Shannon, Lower Shannon & Shannon Estuary. To register for the meeting please click here

The meeting on Thursday, February 24 at 7.30pm will focus on the Cappamore, Kilmallock and Newcastle West municipal districts and will cover the following catchments: Lower Shannon, Mulkear, Deel, and Feale. To register for the meeting please click here