Engineering firm's acquisition brings jobs boost for Limerick

LIMERICK is in line for another jobs boost following the acquisition of a local engineering company.

H&MV engineering, based at Plassey, has agreed to give a majority stake to British investment firm Exponent.

As a consequence of this, it will expand its headcount from its current 350 workers to 500 staff by 2025.

Jobs will be available across all elements of its business with a specific focus on graduate and apprenticeship programmes.

In a statement released to Live95FM News, H&MV's chief executive PJ Flanagan said: "In Exponent, we have found an ideal partner going forward that is aligned with our culture and believes in our capabilities and continued growth. We look forward to working with them as we begin an exciting new phase in our journey and to continued expansion and further job creation.”

Tim Easingwood, partner at Exponent added: “We are really excited to be investing into H&MV alongside PJ and John and the rest of the management team. They have built a fantastic business that delivers an excellent service to its blue-chip customers that operate in large and growing end markets.”

In 2018, the then Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was present in Limerick as H&MV announced a doubling of its local workforce.

It's the second jobs boost of this Wednesday, after Stats, based in the city centre, announced plans for a global rugby centre of excellence here.