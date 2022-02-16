Search

16 Feb 2022

University Hospital Limerick continues to see high numbers of patients on trolleys

University Hospital Limerick

Frances Watkins

16 Feb 2022 12:48 PM

UNIVERSITY Hospital Limerick are reporting high numbers of patients on trolleys today as hundreds of people wait for beds in hospitals across the country. 

There are currently 96 patients on trolleys at UHL, 63 of these are in the Emergency Department and 33 are waiting for a bed elsewhere in the hospital. 

According to today’s INMO Trolley Watch there are 510 patients waiting on beds in hospitals around Ireland.  

428 patients are waiting in the Emergency Departments, while 82 are in wards elsewhere in the hospitals.

Shared base would be a 'Haven' for Limerick charities

In January, University Hospital Limerick recorded the highest ever number of patients on trolleys in Ireland for two days in a row. 

On January 25, the hospital had 97 patients on trolleys waiting for a bed in the hospital. 

The next day, 111 people were on trolleys, 62 in the Emergency Department and 48 in wards elsewhere. 

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation has called for direct intervention from the HSE and the Minister for Health as trolley numbers continue to spiral out of control. 

