Tech cluster in Limerick region gets European nod

David Bermingham, IBM and Chair of itag, marking the formal recognition of itag as a European Tech Cluster
LIMERICK’s technology cluster has received official recognition at European level.
The European Secretariat for Cluster Analysis has presented the award to the Limerick and AtlanTec Gateway cluster, and it’s hoped this will create additional opportunities for growth and development of this sector across the region.
“This is a tremendous honour and achievement for the entire AtlanTec tech cluster and all the stakeholders involved,” said David Bermingham, chair of the Innovation Technology AtlanTec Gateway which manages the initiative.
The executive, who also works in tech giant IBM added: “It amounts to recognition of the highest calibre. It formally acknowledges the creation of world class computing and technology cluster across the region.”
“We are now seen as an elite tech cluster and with that comes elite opportunities. It will open doors for all those involved locally in the ICT space,” he predicted.
