Search

16 Mar 2022

Limerick City Tidy Towns recognises supermarket which has 'utterly transformed'

Tech cluster in Limerick region gets European nod

Fazal Hamadi, Maura O Neill, Karim Hamadi and Nicole Dunphy | PICTURE: Ava O Donoghue/ilovelimerick.

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

16 Mar 2022 3:00 PM

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK City Tidy Towns has presented its monthly award for March to Khan’s Supermarket in Henry Street.

The shop owners have been recognised following the makeover of their shopfront last summer, and volunteers from Tidy Towns kept it in mind when restarting their awards scheme after two Covid-19 hit years.

Maura O’Neill of Limerick City Tidy Towns said: “The shop frontage has been rebranded with new signage and utterly transformed by Hodkinson and Co, also based in Henry Street, into a highly attractive retail unit, while still retaining its traditional features. The difference is truly striking and improves this whole section of Henry Street by its east meets west design, where a traditional Irish painted shop front has been boldly designed to fit with an Arabic style.”

In pictures: Peter McVerry Trust confirms plans to 'significantly grow its footprint' in Limerick

Khan Supermarket is a specialty store which sells grocery, meat, poultry and beverages from all around the globe.
Its spices range from all across the middle east and India.  

In early 2021, the property’s owner Nicole Dunphy and the tenant Karim Hamadi came together with the view of improving the overall appearance of the building, which had become quite shabby and dated.

This included replacing the PVC windows with timber sash windows, replacing much of the traditional  timber shop front, adding hand-painted signs and a more suitable colour scheme and lighting.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media