National Lottery to reveal where €30.9m winning EuroMillions ticket was sold

THE NATIONAL Lottery has confirmed that it plans to unveil the name of the winning store which sold Friday night’s winning ticket for the EuroMillions jackpot, worth an incredible €30,928,078, on Monday morning.

A National Lottery spokesperson said the winning store, which has become the home of Ireland’s 17th EuroMillions jackpot win since the game was started in 2004, is based "in the Mid-West region in the bordering areas of Clare, Limerick and Tipperary".

The spokesperson also stated that it is still waiting to hear from the winner of the mega EuroMillions prize and they continue to "encourage players in the Mid-West region to check their tickets".

The numbers drawn were 13, 18, 38, 42 and 45. The lucky stars were 7 and 11. The lucky player or syndicate is being urged to sign the back of the ticket and to keep it safe.

They should contact the prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prizes.