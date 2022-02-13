National Lottery to reveal where €30.9m winning EuroMillions ticket was sold

THE NATIONAL Lottery has confirmed that it plans to unveil the name of the winning store which sold Friday night’s winning ticket for the EuroMillions jackpot, worth an incredible €30,928,078, on Monday morning.
A National Lottery spokesperson said the winning store, which has become the home of Ireland’s 17th EuroMillions jackpot win since the game was started in 2004, is based "in the Mid-West region in the bordering areas of Clare, Limerick and Tipperary".
The numbers drawn were 13, 18, 38, 42 and 45. The lucky stars were 7 and 11. The lucky player or syndicate is being urged to sign the back of the ticket and to keep it safe.
They should contact the prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prizes.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.