Opposition mounts over price hike for graves in Limerick

THE price-hike of €300 in the cost of a single grave plot in Limerick continues to agitate and upset councillors.

Now, councillors from the Newcastle West Municipal District have agreed that it should not be implemented and want the matter brought back before the full council.

“It is not in the budget. I certainly didn’t pass that,” declared Cllr Liam Galvin when he proposed the cost of a grave remain the same.

The matter first came to light in January when Abbeyfeale undertaker, James Harnett, wrote to councillors expressing his concern and that of fellow undertakers.

Mr Harnett pointed out at that time that the increase means that a double plot in council-owned graveyards in Limerick now costs €3,000 compared to €1,000 in Kerry and €735 in Clare.

Yet, according to Cllr Jerome Scanlan, community cemeteries charge as little as €500 for a grave plot.

There are over 3,000 grave plots currently available in the council-owned cemeteries according to Cllr Scanlan who argued that, where there is a plentiful supply, people should be allowed to buy a grave in advance.

It would give older people “a great sense of comfort”, agreed Cllr Frances Foley who said the increase could not be justified.

The price increase for graves should not be implemented, Cllr John Sheahan said but he also argued that a payment plan should be put in place for people who are not “well-heeled”. “The last thing you want is to create apartheid in graves,” he said.

Councillors were told that income from graves had fallen from €652,645 in 2016 to €581,056 in 2021 while at the same time there had been increased demand for maintenance works.

The construction costs of doing these works had also increased significantly, director of service Nuala Gallagher said in a written reply to councillors.

The council’s Burial Ground Strategy had been agreed in 2019, she pointed out.

An increase in cremations would account for the fall in income, according to Cllr Sheahan who predicted that this trend would continue.

AVAILABLE GRAVE PLOTS IN THE NCW MUNICIPAL DISRICT

Abbeyfeale former Church of Ireland (60 plots)

Reilig Ide Naofa Abbeyfeale (132 plots

St Mary’s Abbeyfeale (28 plots)

Ardagh (extension, 156 plots)

Athea Holy Trinity (538 plots)

Auglish (extension, 136 plots)

Dromcollogher (181 plots)

Feenagh (475 plots)

St Ita’s Killeedy (257 plots)

Kinard, Glin (new, 717 plots)

Calvary NCW (298 plots)

Springfield, Broadford (98 plots)

Templeglantine (new, 148 plots)

Tournafulla (60 plots)