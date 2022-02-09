Daily increase in new confirmed Covid-19 cases revealed

A TOTAL of 5,677 new PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in Ireland overnight.
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre confirmed the news this afternoon, while also reporting that a further 5,578 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal.
There's been a total of 6,291 deaths related to Covid-19 notified in Ireland since the onset of the pandemic 23 months ago.
This includes 63 deaths newly notified in the past week.
As of 8am today, some 627 Covid-19 patients are in hospital, with 68 of these being seen at intensive care wards across the State.
