Man arrested and charged following theft from church in Limerick village

A MAN being arrested in connection with a theft from a church and breaking statues has been welcomed in the parish.

The Limerick Leader reported last month that the money box in the Sacred Heart Church, Oola was smashed and emptied in the early afternoon of Friday, January 7.

Sergeant Ber Leetch, crime prevention officer, said three statues in the adjoining crib were also damaged.

“It appears that the statues fell over when the crib was lifted to get at the money box,” said Sgt Leetch.

Speaking at last month’s joint policing committee meeting of the Cappamore-Kilmallock Municipal District, Bruff Superintendent Paul Reidy said they were following a “definite line of enquiry”.

A week later a male was before the courts. A spokesperson for the Garda Press Office said: “Gardaí investigating a theft from a church in Oola, on January 7 arrested and charged a male. He appeared before Cashel District Court on Thursday, 27.”

Speaking to the Limerick Leader this week, Supt Reidy said they had great co-operation from the parish priest (Fr John Morris) and all the community in Oola.

“We want to thank the community for their assistance in helping us to solve it. It was a very serious matter.

“Gardai investigated it and identified an individual. He was arrested and charged by Sergeant Adrian Condon of Cappamore Garda Station,” said Supt Reidy.

Chairman of Oola Community Alert and former county councillor, Joe Meagher said locals are very happy that a male was arrested and the crime solved.

“I want to praise the gardai for acting so quickly as there was a lot of concern and worry over it. You’d never think that someone would rob a church. It’s a sacred place where people go for sanctuary. People were very upset over it. To see the crib tampered with and statues broken was terrible,” said Mr Meagher, who called for CCTV cameras to be installed outside the church.

“They would give great peace of mind. You have to prepare for the worst,” said Mr Meagher.