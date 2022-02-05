Court told Limerick man who had knife hidden in sole of his shoe was living ‘in fear’

A LIMERICK city man who had a small knife concealed in the sole of his shoe was “in fear” of another man at the time, solicitor Ted McCarthy said at Newcastle West court.

“This person had attacked him and had threatened to attack him again,” he said.

Mr McCarthy’s client, Daragh Casey, of Hyde Road, Prospect, Limerick pleaded guilty to possession of a knife at Newcastle West Garda Station on June 28, 2020.

The defendant was brought to the station and searched after being arrested at a bus stop, Inspector Pat Brennan told the court and a knife was found in the sole of his shoe.

The knife was produced in court where it was described as small, folding over with a one-inch blade.

Mr Casey, the inspector said, had 125 previous convictions. He was convicted in June 2020 for possession of a knife and had another conviction for the same offence dating back to July 2018.

Pleading for his client, Mr McCarthy said he had been co-operative but accepted there was history. Mr Casey had indicated to the gardai the knife was for his own protection, the solicitor said.

“He had recently been slashed across the face by another individual whom he named,” Mr McCarthy said, adding that his client, now almost 32, was “in fear” of another attack at the time.

“I do have concerns about somebody having a knife for their own protection because it implies they will use it,” Judge Carol Ann Cooligan said.

Mr McCarthy pointed out that the knife was “not something of a higher level where serious injury” could result.

But the judge noted it was a small knife with a one inch blade, hidden in a shoe, with intent to use.

She adjourned the case for a probation court and for finalisation to a later court.