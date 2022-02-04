Search

05 Feb 2022

Lilly investment in Limerick is a ‘huge signal’ to biopharma sector

Lilly investment in Limerick is a ‘huge signal’ to biopharma sector

Dee Ryan, CEO of Limerick Chamber

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

04 Feb 2022 2:01 PM

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

BUSINESS leaders across the region have hailed the “significant” impact of Limerick’s latest IDA-backed investment.

Biopharmaceutical company Lilly announced it is to open a new manufacturing plant at the Raheen business park in a move which will bring 300 permanent jobs, and 500 construction roles, the latter over a three-year period. ​

With a €400m investment, Lilly joins a suite of biopharmaceutical companies in the city, including BD in Plassey and Regeneron, which arguably began the trend by moving into the former Dell manufacturing factory in 2013.

Lilly plans for new €400million manufacturing facility hailed as 'major endorsement' of Limerick

Regeneron started with 300 staff almost a decade ago, with its head count now numbering more than 1,400.

Speaking of Lilly’s investment, the ​Limerick Chamber chief executive Dee Ryan said: “This is significant. It really is a huge signal to other people in the sector that Limerick is a location they should look at across Europe. It's a real signal Limerick is a location which needs to be given serious consideration for other biopharma firms considering investment to Europe.”

Raheen will be Lilly’s second location in Ireland, after Cork, and company executives over the weekend said it is the distance between the two cities which helped Limerick win the investment.

Ms Ryan said this makes the M20 even more important now. “We need to make it easy as possible for other companies to see us in this way,” she told the Limerick Leader.​

Conor O‘Connell, the southern regional director of the Construction Industry Federation said: “It's a further example of inward investment in the region creating construction work and it's indicative of the construction sector to perform for the multi-national industry for a prolonged period of time. This ability to perform both nationally and internationally has led Ireland to be an exemplar and location of choice for the pharma and lifesciences sector.”

Lilly executive talks up potential of further expansion in Limerick

Lilly is set to seek planning permission for the facility from council planners shortly.

Mr O’Connell said he hopes it gets through this process “in a speedy and expeditious nature.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media