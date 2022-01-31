Search

31 Jan 2022

Limerick students shine in art competition thanks to illuminated memory bubbles

Some of the award-winning John the Baptist Community School, Hospital, second year students

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

31 Jan 2022 9:01 PM

THESE County Limerick students are too young to celebrate with bubbles but their illuminated memory bubbles was a winner in the National Gallery of Ireland Jack B Yeats Competition.

John the Baptist Community School, Hospital won the Munster Post-Primary School category for its creative artwork.

To celebrate its landmark exhibition Jack B Yeats: Painting & Memory, the National Gallery of Ireland devised this art competition. Schools were invited to work as a team to create a collaborative artwork inspired by the memories of people in their locality.

John the Baptist student, Isabelle Croker Yrures said after researching memories and culture she and fellow second years decided to base their project around the myths and legends of the local areas.

"In Jack B Yeats’ paintings he represents magical elements through colour and light. We decided to capture the magical essence of the myths through stained glass pieces. When the light shines through the painted perspex memory bubbles, a mesmerising fantasy effect is created.  

"After considering the legends of areas such as Lough Gur, we picked out key symbols to display on the perspex. Lough Gur is centred around mythological underpinnings of culture and Identity and tales of Geraoid Iarla who rode around the lake in silver boots on his mystical horse. As well as taking inspiration from Yeats’ work, we studied stained glass artists such as Harry Clarke," said Isabelle.

Judges told their art teacher, Caoimh Ryan, they "really enjoyed seeing your artwork and learning about your community, it’s history, traditions, folklore, sport and what makes it special to you". 

Their prize includes a voucher for transport costs to visit the National Gallery of Ireland with activity included or an artist-led workshop in the school; art materials and a framed reproduction of a work by Jack B Yeats to hang in their classroom. 

