Limerick gardai make public appeal to 'treat credit cards like cash' following theft

The stolen credit card was used twice before the owner informed his bank
GARDAI are investigating the theft of a credit card from a car which was parked in the city centre.
According to gardai the card, which was concealed in the sun visor, was used twice before the owner alerted his bank to the theft.
The man realised his car had been broken into when he returned to the vehicle. "He saw that the contents of his glove compartment were on the passenger seat and he immediately looked for his credit card and discovered it was missing," said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.
As there was no damage to the car, gardai believe the man had not properly locked the vehicle after he parked.
"We should treat our bank cards like a wad of cash and keep in secure,” said Sgt Leetch.
Gardai at Henry Street are investigating the incident and anyone with information is asked to contact them.
