Search

30 Jan 2022

Limerick gardai make public appeal to 'treat credit cards like cash' following theft

Limerick gardai make public appeal to 'treat credit cards like cash' following theft

The stolen credit card was used twice before the owner informed his bank

Reporter:

David Hurley

30 Jan 2022 6:00 PM

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

GARDAI are investigating the theft of a credit card from a car which was parked in the city centre.

According to gardai the card, which was concealed in the sun visor, was used twice before the owner alerted his bank to the theft.

The man realised his car had been broken into when he returned to the vehicle. "He saw that the contents of his glove compartment were on the passenger seat and he immediately looked for his credit card and discovered it was missing," said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

Limerick councillors want 'temporary' depots closed

As there was no damage to the car, gardai believe the man had not properly locked the vehicle after he parked.

"We should treat our bank cards like a wad of cash and keep in secure,” said Sgt Leetch.

Gardai at Henry Street are investigating the incident and anyone with information is asked to contact them.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media