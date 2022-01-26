Tributes paid to late garda who served in Limerick town for nearly three decades

TRIBUTES have been paid to Denis Moore who served as a garda in Kilmallock for almost 30 years.

Denis, of Lord Edward Street, Kilmallock passed away peacefully in the tender and loving care of his wife Mags and family last Friday.

A native of Castlegregory, County Kerry, Denis played minor football for Kerry.

He joined An Garda Siochana in 1958. He was stationed in Bruff, Mary Street in Limerick city, and Athea before he took up his post in Kilmallock in 1965 where he remained until his retirement in 1993.

Denis was also a GAA referee and played football with Kilmallock.

Denis’ wife Mags and his daughters Siobhan and Mairead always came first in his life, closely followed by his love for the game of golf.

The former garda joined Charleville Golf Club in 1973 winning three All-Ireland JB Carr titles. Eleven years later, in 1984, Denis, Sean O’Connor and Tony O’Dwyer formed the Kilmallock Golf Society.

“Denis was so proud of this,” recalled his good friend Barra O’Dwyer.

“Anytime I would call after an outing, the first questions were ‘who won?’, ‘how many played?, and ‘any new members?’. Denis always said we created a monster as Kilmallock Golf Society is now one of the biggest societies in Ireland,” Barra added

Denis is very deeply regretted by his loving wife Mags, daughters Siobhan and Mairead, sons in law Dom and Maca, sister Patricia (Fermoy), brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, cousins, kind neighbours and his many friends.

He will repose this Thursday evening, from 6pm, at Daffy's Funeral Home, Kilmallock, followed by evening prayers at 7.30pm.

Denis' Funeral Mass will take place at 11am on Friday at St Mary's Church, Ballingaddy with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

May he rest in peace.