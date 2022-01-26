Light up moment for entrance to Limerick estates?

THE possibility of installing additional public lighting at two city estates is being investigated by the local authority.

Residents living in both Aspen Gardens and Hillcroft (both off St Patrick's Road) are seeking to have additional poles and lights erected the the main road entrance.

Cllr Catherine Slattery, cathaoirleach of the Metropolitan District, says she has secured a commitment from the council that costings for two lamps would be investigated.​

“It’s a very busy road, the entrance to two housing estates, so the entrance should be lit up as much as possible. I think two extra lights should do the trick,” she said.

Local resident Noel Stewart, who goes to work at 2am, told the Limerick Leader he knows first hand how dark it can get. He says he hopeful the funding for the additional lights can be secured.

“We’re not asking for much, just to keep the place safe.”