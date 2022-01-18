Search

20 Jan 2022

Funeral arrangements for Limerick man killed in motorcycle collision

Funeral arrangements for Limerick man killed in motorcycle collision

The late Anthony (Douey) McCormack

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

18 Jan 2022

Email:

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

THE FUNERAL arrangements for a father-of-two killed in a motorcycle collision at the weekend have been announced this Tuesday.

Anthony (Douey) McCormack, aged 26, of Derrynane, Old Cork Road died following the single vehicle accident in O'Malley Park, Southill at 1pm on Sunday.

A garda spokesperson said: "A male motorcyclist collided with a wall and metal fence. He was pronounced dead at the scene."

Local councillor, Catherine Slattery said she was "shocked and saddened to hear of the tragic death of Mr McCormack".

"While I did not know him personally I know members of his family who live locally to me. On behalf of myself and the community of the Old Cork Road I want to extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends. It is a young life taken way too soon. May you rest in peace Tony," said Cllr Slattery.

Mr McCormack was predeceased by his father Tony and his grandmother Mary Cartridge. Sadly missed by his children Ajay and Melanie, mother Tracy, stepfather Greg, brothers, sisters, aunts, uncle, grandparents, nephews, girlfriend, cousins, other relatives, Lisa and the O’Donoghue family and his many close friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Thursday from 2pm to 4pm for family and friends. Arriving at St John's Cathedral, Cathedral Place, on Friday for Requiem Mass at 11am. The Requiem Mass will be live-streamed.

Funeral afterwards to Mount St Oliver Cemetery.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media