UPDATE: Missing Limerick teen found 'safe and well'

Gardai thanked the public for their assistance
A SEARCH for a missing Limerick teenager has been stood down this Sunday morning.
A garda spokesperson said Adrian Joyce, aged 17, from Castletroy has been "located safe and well".
"An Garda Síochána wishes to thank the public and the media for their assistance in this matter," said the garda spokesperson.
