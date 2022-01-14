Christmas presents stolen during burglary at Limerick home

GARDAI are investigating a burglary at a house in Limerick city during which Christmas presents were stolen.

The property, in Castletroy, was entered sometime between 1pm and 5.30pm last Monday (January 10) while the occupants were away.

“The criminals broke in through the rear patio window and left with a large amount of jewellery and cash, some of which were Christmas presents,” said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

The garda advice is to make sure that all doors and windows are locked and that the alarm is set if the property is going to be left unoccupied - even for a short time.

"Criminals may still get in but we must do everything we can to protect our homes and an alarm is a good deterrent to criminals. I leave my home as secure as I possibly can but I also make sure that if somebody did break in, they would not stay long because the house alarm would be ringing and criminals do not want to be caught," she explained.

"Ideally don’t have cash in your home but if you must, get clever in where you hide it and your valuable jewellery but never in the main bedroom as this is where criminals search the most thoroughly," she added.

Gardai at Henry Street are investigating the burglary.