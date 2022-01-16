Search

16 Jan 2022

HSE boss ‘not being held accountable’ claims Limerick TD

HSE boss ‘not being held accountable’ claims Limerick TD

Deputy Richard O'Donoghue outside the Department of Public Expenditure in Dublin

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

16 Jan 2022

Email:

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

INDEPENDENT Limerick TD Richard O’Donoghue has questioned the value-for-money in the salary paid to the CEO of the Health Service Executive, Paul Reid.

Deputy O'Donoghue claims that Mr Reid, who is paid around €420,000, “oversees a broken health system that has not improved in the last 12 months.”

In a statement, he contrasted the €350,000 salary of Ursula von der Leyen (European Commission President) who answers to nearly 500 million people across the continent.

"Paul Reid earns near €420,000 per annum and answers to five million people. Surely, this does not make sense,” he said.

“Where is the value for money in the Director General?”

Data Protection Commission says unlawful use of CCTV in Limerick is 'disturbing'

The County Limerick TD went on to highlight local health issues which, he says, have not been addressed during Mr Reid's tenure as CEO.

“University Hospital Limerick continues to top the poll for overcrowding. How many intensive care unit, ICU, beds have been created through his time? When are the waiting lists going to be dealt with? When is the trolley crisis going to be dealt with? Where is the value for money? As I have continually said there are loads of rules and regulations, but nothing is enforced or there is no accountability.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media