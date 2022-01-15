Limerick hurlers and TV drama filmed in Limerick among most watched shows of 2021

THE LIMERICK hurlers' All Ireland win and an RTÉ drama shot in the Mid-West were amongst the most watched shows in Ireland in 2021.

New figures show, Irish viewers watched over 3.7 billion hours of TV last year with the average adult watching shows for 2 hours 47 mins every day.

2021 was a big year for sports with seven out of the ten most watched programmes of the year all free-to-air sport broadcasts.

The Limerick hurlers defeating Cork and taking the All Ireland title at Croke Park last summer was the 9th most watched programme of the year with 774,000 people tuning in. The semi-final victory over Waterford attracted 452,000 viewers making it the 45th most-watched programme of the year.

The six-part RTÉ drama Hidden Assets was one of the biggest hits of the year ranking 29th on the most watched programmes list with one episode - on November 7 - attracting 537,000 viewers.

The show, which was co-written by the creator of RTÉ crime series Kin, was filmed on location in Clare and at locations in Limerick including The Strand Hotel, the front of People’s Park and at a house on North Circular Road.

In addition to those who watched on TV, the series attracted more than 640,000 streams on the RTÉ Player.

Once again The Late Late Toy Show was top of the list of the most watched shows in Ireland last year with over 1.7 million people tuning in.

The RTÉ Player also saw demand grow for on-demand content with a 48% increase in time spent streaming in 2021 compared to the previous year.

Over 67 million streams were accessed on the subscription-free RTÉ Player last year.