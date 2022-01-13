Over 1,000 customers affected by power outage in Limerick

OVER 1,000 customers are currently without electricity on the northside of Limerick city.
ESB reports 1,145 are without power. The outage is centred around the Ennis Road area.
"We apologise for the loss of supply. We are currently working to repair a fault affecting your premises and will restore power as quickly as possible," said a spokesperson.
The estimated restore time is 3.45pm.
A still taken from the TikTok video tribute to Jake 'The Snake' Casey showing pallbearers carrying his casket at his funeral
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.