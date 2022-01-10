Over 1,000 residents in Limerick town affected by power outage

OVER 1,000 customers in the town of Kilmallock have been affected by a power outage this Monday afternoon.
The lights went out in the south Limerick town at 2.40pm and according to ESB Networks, 1,164 customers have been affected.
While the company estimated the restore time to be 6.15pm this Monday evening, a number of customers reported that power had been restored by 3.30pm.
“We apologise for the loss of supply. We are currently working to repair a fault affecting your premises and will restore power as quickly as possible,” reads a statement on ESB Networks website.
A number of people working from home were affected by the outage and there are also reports of slow and intermittent connection to broadband services in some homes.
