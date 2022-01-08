Fresh daily record broken for new Covid-19 cases across Ireland

THERE'S another fresh daily record today in terms of the number of new Covid-19 cases across Ireland.
Data just released from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre reveals there were 26,122 new instances of the disease across the State across the last 24 hours.
However, the number of people in hospital has fallen, with 917 now in hospital, a drop of 19 on yesterday.
The @hpscireland has today been notified of 26,122 confirmed cases of #COVID19.— Department of Health (@roinnslainte) January 8, 2022
As of 8am today, 917 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised of which 83 are in ICU.
Some 83 people are being treated in critical care wars, the lowest number since November.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.