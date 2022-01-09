Irish Red Cross seeks new volunteers in Limerick

THE Irish Red Cross are appealing for new volunteers in Limerick to bolster its family and community support efforts which have seen a huge 7,500% increase in demand as a result of the pandemic.

There are currently over 270 volunteers in Limerick.

Since March 2020, demand for at-home visits in support of the elderly as well as isolated and vulnerable households - especially in rural areas - has increased from just a few hundred visits per year to over 15,000 visits during this period.

Furthermore, with the increase of testing with the Delta and Omicron Covid variants, the charity has seen a major upswing in demands on its National Ambulance Service with units - having made nearly 1,000 patient transfers since March 2020 for non-emergency treatments like chemotherapy or dialysis appointments as well as GP or dental appointments for older people.

As a result of the 2020 lockdowns, large areas of the country were left in shock and uncertainty.

In response, Irish Red Cross volunteer units from across the island joined together with local communities and rallied to protect the most vulnerable.

As we head into 2022, the Irish Red Cross expect an excess of 268,000 volunteer hours to have been spent on essential community support work since the start of the pandemic. This is the equivalent of over 11,000 days or 30 years of dedicated volunteer time.

The type of services that need further volunteer support includes checking in on the elderly in remote areas over the phone or through video calls, delivering essential supplies of food, medication or heating fuel as well as providing daily shopping runs, collecting medications and assisting Meals on Wheels services to meet their increased demand.