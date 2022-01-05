'Unacceptable' littering in parts of Limerick' acknowledged

MAYOR Daniel Butler has called on everyone to play their part in the "fight against litter" after Limerick was criticised in a new report.

Irish Business Against Litter (Ibal) published its final study for 2021 yesterday, and it highlighted that the city was considered "littered", with several parts of the centre deemed blackspots.

However, there was better news on Limerick's southside, with the Galvone area praised for its improvement.

It was this which Mayor Butler focused on, praising the efforts of the community, local businesses and council.

“While the Galvone area is classified as littered the report points out that huge improvements have been made in the area. This is due to the work of the council, which cleans up the area regularly, members of the community who are involved in Tidy Towns and other civic initiatives in the area who have given their time to help ensure their locality is clean,” he said.

Mayor Butler urged people to stop littering, in the hope that when An Taisce's Ibal-appointed inspectors visit again, the city is in better shape.

"It is important that the work being done to improve our city is recognised and people stop littering. Having no bin around is no excuse. Bring your rubbish home with you,” the mayor said.

"This report once again highlights the importance of compliance. Everyone needs to play their part in the fight against litter. There is no excuse for just dumping your rubbish. Those who do it must be called out for this unacceptable behaviour. This culture cannot be tolerated and needs to be changed," Cllr Butler added.

"We all have our part to play."