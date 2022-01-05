Search

05 Jan 2022

'Unacceptable' littering in parts of Limerick' acknowledged

Limerick councillors accused of stifling job creation plans

The Galvone Industrial Estate has cleaned up its act in recent years, according to Ibal

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

MAYOR Daniel Butler has called on everyone to play their part in the "fight against litter" after Limerick was criticised in a new report.

Irish Business Against Litter (Ibal) published its final study for 2021 yesterday, and it highlighted that the city was considered "littered", with several parts of the centre deemed blackspots.

However, there was better news on Limerick's southside, with the Galvone area praised for its improvement.

It was this which Mayor Butler focused on, praising the efforts of the community, local businesses and council.

“While the Galvone area is classified as littered the report points out that huge improvements have been made in the area. This is due to the work of the council, which cleans up the area regularly, members of the community who are involved in Tidy Towns and other civic initiatives in the area who have given their time to help ensure their locality is clean,” he said.

Mayor Butler urged people to stop littering, in the hope that when An Taisce's Ibal-appointed inspectors visit again, the city is in better shape.

"It is important that the work being done to improve our city is recognised and people stop littering. Having no bin around is no excuse. Bring your rubbish home with you,” the mayor said.

"This report once again highlights the importance of compliance. Everyone needs to play their part in the fight against litter. There is no excuse for just dumping your rubbish. Those who do it must be called out for this unacceptable behaviour. This culture cannot be tolerated and needs to be changed," Cllr Butler added.

"We all have our part to play."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media