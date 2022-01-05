Construction of new multi-million euro Limerick school gets underway

CONSTRUCTION work to build a multi-million euro new school campus in Limerick has officially commenced after the project was formally approved just before Christmas.

The commencement of the works at the new Gaelcholáiste Luimnigh campus was marked by a low-key ceremony with some students being invited to attend the site at Clare Street.

George O’Callaghan, chief executive of Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board, attended as did other representatives of LCETB and the school.

Members of the project design team and the main contractor were also on site.

Gaelcholáiste Luimnigh is an All-Irish co-educational secondary college where all subjects are taught through the medium of Irish.

Its current enrolment of 680 students is expected to be bolstered to 750, following completion of the new school building.

Located on the former Kerry Group site on Clare Street, the campus will comprise of seventy different teaching spaces.

These include: five Science Laboratories, two Home Economics Rooms, Art and Textiles Rooms, Technical Graphics, Construction Studies, Engineering and Multimedia Rooms, together with a PE Hall, General Classrooms, Staff Room and a range of External Play Areas, Ancillary and Support Facilities.

The main contractor for the project has been named as Limerick company, Conack Construction, with work now commencing on site. Construction is expected to be completed in 2023.

These new facilities will add to Physical Education and sports on campus, with many talented athletes like Irish Paralympian Swimmer Róisín Ní Riain, attending the school.

Speaking at the commencement of the works, George O’Callaghan said he was thrilled the project is finally underway. “Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board is delighted that work can commence on the construction of a new campus for Gaelcholáiste Luimnigh on this landmark site.”

He added that the modern architectural design of the new school will provide a fitting backdrop to the excellent educational reputation that the Gaelcholáiste has earned.

The new 8,000m² school has seen an investment of more than €20m by Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board, funded by the Department of Education’s Capital Programme for Post-Primary Schools.

The Design Team for the state-of-the-art new building is headed up by Thompson Architects and includes Rogerson Reddan, Downes & Associates, Don O’Malley & Partners and Integrated Risk Solutions.

Gaelcholáiste Luimnigh Principal, Kevin Ó Raghallaigh stated that the new campus will be located in one of the oldest parts of Limerick city.

“We are very much embedded in the local community, working closely with local businesses and services, and we look forward to continuing these strong links from our new campus. Gaelcholáiste Luimnigh takes great pride in placing our students at the centre of our school, to ensure that each student reaches their full potential.

“Students and staff work extremely well together to achieve this and our wonderful new ultra-modern campus will further strengthen this by providing state-of-the-art facilities."