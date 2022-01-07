Ten walks in County Limerick you can do in 2022

2022 is well and truly underway and people are starting to get back to their normal daily routines that went out the window over Christmas.

Some people might find it a bit overwhelming to head back to work after the break and a great way to clear the head is a nice refreshing walk.

Luckily we have plenty of options in Limerick from light strolls, to hikes or maybe you want to take in the historical surroundings.

Whatever you are looking for we have put together 10 walks in Limerick that you can enjoy in 2022.

Three Bridges

This 3.6km walk is a great option if you are in the city centre and want to check out some of Limerick's most iconic landmarks.

The walk takes in Thomond Bridge, Shannon Bridge and Sarsfeild Bridge and takes you along the banks of the Shannon.

You can look at the full route and noticeable spots along the way here.

UL to the city

Another great option in the city is the riverbank walk that links UL and the centre along a special area of conservation.

The 3.25km walkway/cycleway starts at the UL boat house and finishes up at the Guinness Bridge.

This is a great walk for families with a range of outdoor fitness equipment along the way for everyone to enjoy.

The Clare Glens

This is a well known spot in the county but if you haven't visited yet then you should definitely add the Clare Glens to your list of places to visit in 2022.

The hidden walks runs alongside the Clare river and is a great option for families or casual strollers.

The highlight of the 4km walk is the gorgeous waterfall with various little rapids and pools along the way too.

Abbeyfeale Slí na Sláinte Walking Route

If you are out this side of the county then the Slí route is a great way to spend half an hour in the great outdoors.

Start on the main street in the town and continue along in the direction of Newcastle West, when you reach the outskirts you will see an arrow taking you past the Presbytery.

Follow the colourful signposts along the way that will take you down Doctor's Road and passed the Old Work House.

When you reach Buckleys Cross, take a left and follow the road which will bring you back to where you started.

Ballyhoura Forest Park

If you are looking for more than a leisurely stroll and instead want to challenge yourself this year then Ballyhoura is the place to be.

The forest park has a variety of activities including cycling, orienteering, a nature trail and of course walking.

You could easily spend a full day or even a weekend exploring the park and everything it has to offer.

There are two looped walking trails here that start and finish at the main trailhead with the 11km Blackrock Loop Walk taking in spectacular views of the surrounding counties.

The Greenwood Trail is a more moderate option and consists of a 4.8km trek through the forest.

Foynes Woodland

You can explore 17 acres of mixed woodland here on the banks of the Shannon that once made up part of the Monteagle Estate.

You can still find remnants of the estate days in the woodland including old carriage paths and stone walls dotted throughout.

This is a small enough area but it is a great spot to enjoy nature and explore the historical surroundings.

Adare Village and Riverbank walk

While most Limerick people have been to Adare at some point, this 2km walk will allow you to soak up the atmosphere of the beautiful town you may have missed out on.

The 45 minute walk will take you on a tour of the historic buildings throughout the village that you may not have seen before.

You can pick up a guide book to help you find out more information from the Adare Tourist Information Office.

The Slieve Felim Way



The next walk on our list is a bit more adventurous but the Slieve Felim Way is a must do for keen walkers and nature lovers.

The 36km route stretches from Murroe to Silvermines Village and takes you right to the heart of the countryside.

Walking this trail isn't too strenuous as the path avoids the peaks while still offering unspoiled views of the hills and mountains.

Castleconnell River Walk

The pretty village of Castleconnell has two walks for people to enjoy, both around 6km long and suitable for everyone.

The first route starts at the car park and features a number of stiles so keep that in mind before you head off.

The walk passes the footbridge that crosses the Shannon and goes through a number of fields, it is not a loop so you will have to retrace your steps.

The second walk also starts at the car park and passes by the remains of the castle towards the village.

Turn left at the T-junction and then follow the road passing Charco’s pub and turn sharp left.

Here you can enjoy fabulous views of the Shannon before turning around and making your way back to the car park.

Nature Trails of Aughinish

Along the banks of the Shannon Estuary near Askeaton you will find a nature trail through the countryside that will delight people of all ages.

The Nature Trails of Aughinish features meadowland, a rare heath habitat and Ireland’s first designated sanctuary for butterflies.

The self guided tour is full of life and excitement and is a lovely way to spend an afternoon.