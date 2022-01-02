Glenstal mourns a woodturner with a heart of gold

GLENSTAL Abbey is in mourning following the passing of monk and woodturner extraordinaire, Br Ciarán Forbes.

With great sadness the monastic community announced his death on Saturday.

It is with great sadness that the monastic community announces the death of Br Ciarán Forbes OSB. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam. pic.twitter.com/J7TcWqkkWV — Glenstal Abbey (@GlenstalAbbey) January 1, 2022

Br Ciarán, aged 80, was a monk of Glenstal since 1961 and was one of Ireland’s best-known woodturners. His interest began when two boys in the Abbey school brought a lathe to the carpentry workshop. The Glenstal woods provide abundant raw material for his craft ever since.

Many years ago Br Ciarán and good friend, President Michael D Higgins, had an arts and crafts exhibition in Dublin. It included Michael D Higgins' poetry and Br Ciarán’s bowls on display.

Back in 2011, Br Ciarán kindly found the lovely photograph (below) for this reporter as I was doing a piece on newly-elected President Higgins' links to the city and county.

As well as their shared loved of art, they both were dog lovers.

Br Ciarán's beloved dog Bede was never far from his side for years. Hs Facebook page is called "Ciaran Bede" and he describes himself as a "Dog lover and woodturner". Known for his wit and sense of humour, Br Ciarán would often sign-off emails with "DOG Bless!".

The monk will also be known for quiet acts of kindness in the local community of Murroe-Boher and further afield. He wasn't one to publicise them in life and I won't in death but he helped many going through tough times.

The respect in which he was held and the number of lives he touched during his lifetime is reflected by the countless tributes that have come pouring in.

Just a selection include: "Every day was brighter because of you. Never forgotten. May God keep you in the palm of his hand."

"I still hear your lovely voice in my head. I will treasure your beautiful bowls."

One wrote: "Devastating news, Ciarán was an extraordinary person, and great influence over the years. Sending love and sympathy to his family and community."

Another lasting memory of Br Ciarán is the lovely smell of tobacco as he smoked a cigarette. Like a wisp of a smoke he has disappeared from our lives.

No funeral arrangements have been announced.

May he rest in peace.