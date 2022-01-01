Search

01 Jan 2022

Gingergirl: Tasty New Year snack

Gingergirl: Tasty New Year snack

Brie is named after the region in France that it originated

Reporter:

Gingergirl

WELCOME to all about food. Fancy some delicious party snacks? Look no further…

Ask Gingergirl

Hi gingergirl,

I have a few friends calling in over New Year and I would like to make some tasty snacks for us to enjoy – something a little more adventurous than crisps and dips! Can you help please!?

Many thanks,

Lisa

Hello Lisa,

It is a good idea to offer something a little different after the festive feasting that has taken place over the week previous, after all, no one is going to thank you for sandwiches, cold cuts or mince pies! I always have Brie in my fridge over the Christmas and New Year period for a tasty snack when friends call by - I simply pop the deep fried cheese in the middle of a large platter with little bowls of chilli jam, spiced cranberry chutney and tomato salsa dotted around and it is always a big hit!

Deep fried Brie with Salsa

(serves 6)

Approx 800ml of vegetable oil

400g of Brie, cut into wedges

200g of plain flour

200g of fine breadcrumbs

3 eggs, beaten

Salad leaves

Heat the oil in a deep, heavy-bottomed saucepan until a breadcrumb sizzles and turns brown when dropped into it (please do be careful hot oil can be dangerous and must not be left unattended).

Dredge the Brie wedges in the flour, then dip into the beaten egg, then dip into the breadcrumbs. Dip into the egg and breadcrumbs once more to ensure a full coating.

Deep-fry the wedges in the hot oil for three to four minutes, or until golden. Remove with a slotted spoon and drain on kitchen paper.

To serve, place the Brie wedges on a large platter with the salsa, salad leaves drizzled with a little olive oil, lemon juice and salt and some thinly sliced crusty bread.

And finally

Tomato Salsa

To make the salsa, mix together one large ripe tomato, two finely chopped spring onions, a handful of fresh parsley, one green chilli – de-seeded and finely chopped and the juice of one lime. Season and serve.

Contact Gingergirl at gingergirl.ie or by email: helen@gingergirl.ie

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media