Deck the halls with fab fashion for the new year - Celia Holman Lee

THE Crescent Shopping Centre in Limerick is a wonderful place to visit at Christmas or any time of year. We at the Holman Lee Agency had the privilege of filming there recently for the RTÉ Today Show.

It was also great to welcome Bláthnaid Treacy who presents the fashion segments on the show as she joined me to showcase the great fashion looks from the centre.

We featured a selection of fantastic looks from some of the stores which included accessory and jewellery stores, and the many fashion stores that cater for all age groups including ladies, men’s and children’s.

Liz looks ultra glam in this coat and dress from Shaws, boots from Greenes Shoes and bag from Parfois

Personally, I think that here in Limerick we are so lucky to have this amazing shopping centre on our doorstep. Besides the fashion aspect, you also have great restaurants, hair salons, beauty salons, nail bars and everything in between.

Well done to Limerick’s Crescent Shopping Centre! Wishing you all a great New Year!

Xx Celia