Limerick-based start-up secures two nominations in National Digital Awards

A LIMERICK-based start-up company is finding the perfect tune after being nominated for two digital awards.

Huggnote, which is located in Bishopsgate in the city, has been chosen as a finalist in the digital impact category at the prestigious National Digital Awards.

On top of this, it’s co-founder and chief executive Jacqui Meskell is in the running for the title of digital trailblazer of the year.​

The company, which Jacqui set up with her sister Perry, turns your thoughts into specially designed pieces of music and sends them to loved ones.

Jacqui says Christmas is always a busy time for the company, and even more so during the Covid-19 period, with people not able to meet up face-to-face, and requiring a more personalised gift.

“Music is emotion and a powerful re-kindler of memories - capable of releasing the same hormones as a physical hug. And so knowing that our app is helping people to emotionally connect with loved ones especially over the holiday season at the end of a very difficult year is so gratifying” said co-founder Perry.

The National Digital Awards are designed to reward businesses, organisations, people and innovations and are held by digital commerce representative group Digital Business Ireland and the financial institution Permanent TSB.