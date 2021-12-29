Limerick charities to benefit as Greybridge Christmas Lights Run returns this Thursday!

GREYBRIDGE'S Christmas Lights Run is back up and running this Thursday, December 30.

The tractor run will depart from Limerick Racecourse at 6pm. This is the 10 year anniversary of Greybridge Classic Club and in the last number of years the Christmas Lights Run has become one of the most popular events in their calendar.

“Unfortunately due to Covid the event had to be cancelled last year, like most clubs around the country we have had to cancel a number of events throughout the last 18 months,” says club chairman Fiachra Liston.

“So we are delighted to be back on this our 10th anniversary, and given that so many charities have had so many of their fundraising events affected, we are determined to make this event as successful as possible while ensuring we adhere to all current guidelines.”

Registration will commence in the Racecourse at 4pm, with all vehicles departing at 6pm. The convoy this will travel into Patrickswell, on to Croom, Chawkes Cross, into Ballingarry, down to Adare and finish at the Woodlands, where the best dressed vehicle will be chosen.

The club is inviting all make of vehicles, tractors, cars, trucks etc to participate and to make every effort in dressing their vehicles in Christmas Lights.

Given how much charities have suffered over the last year and a half with fundraising, the club is putting every effort possible into raising funds for this year’s chosen charities which are Brothers of Charity, Red Hill School and Greybridge’s charity partner for the last 10 years - Cliona’s Foundation.

“We have put a number of options in place to help people to donate to the charity, we have given businesses the opportunity to sponsor a tractor which has proved to be hugely popular. In addition those participating in the run will pay €20 per vehicle registration and those coming out to view the event in the villages can also donate either through the bucket collection, or QR code posters will be placed in each of the villages allowing members of the public to donate through their phones,” said Fiachra.