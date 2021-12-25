Search

25 Dec 2021

Limerick's Sean Finn 'honoured' to deliver Christmas presents

Limerick's Sean Finn 'honoured' to deliver Christmas presents

Louis Mullins and Sean Finn in Boher

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

Email:

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

ROCK solid Limerick corner-back Sean Finn is a lot more generous off the pitch than he is to corner-forwards on it.

The four-time All Star winner from Bruff visited the Mullins family in Boher, representing a partnership between the Gaelic Players Association (GPA) and Cliona’s Foundation.

He took time out of his busy schedule to meet Louis Mullins, aged 14, in a socially-distanced manner, to bring some festive cheer to Louis and his family. It’s been a particularly tough year for Louis due to suffering ill-health.

Sean said Louis is a remarkable young lad who is incredibly inspiring.

"It was truly an honour to meet him and his fantastic family. I am delighted to support the work of Cliona’s Foundation - every day of the year they make a positive difference to the lives of families and children going through very challenging times," said Sean, who didn't come empty handed. He presented Louis with a hurley and jersey.

The GPA and Cliona’s Foundation recently announced an official charity partnership to raise vital funds to make a difference to the lives of families across Ireland caring for a seriously sick child.

This partnership will see county players across the 32 counties support Cliona’s Foundation’s life-changing work and contribute to the fundraising efforts of the charity for the next twelve months. 

Cliona’s Foundation is a national charity, based in Limerick, that uniquely provides financial assistance to families of children with complex care needs to help with non-medical expenses related to caring for their child.

Cliona's has supported 148 families this year to date in 25 counties bringing the total number supported over the past 14 years to 997.

Individuals wishing to donate or find out more about Cliona’s Foundation’s impact can donate to: clionas.ie/ Donations can also be made via text. To donate €4 text FAMILIES to 50300. Text costs €4 and Cliona’s will receive a minimum of €3.60

