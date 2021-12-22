Daily rise in Covid-19 cases across Limerick revealed

THERE has been a daily increase of 81 confirmed cases of Covid-19 across Limerick, new data has revealed.

Figures supplied by the Department of Public Health Mid-West have shown the rise, with over 2,000 new instances of coronavirus in the city and county across the last fortnight.

Meanwhile, there were 49 new coronavirus cases overnight in Clare and 31 in North Tipperary.

Nationally, 6,307 new confirmed cases of the disease have been notified to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

As of this morning, 429 people across Ireland were in hospital, with 100 of these at intensive care units.

There has been a total of 5,890 deaths related to Covid-19 notified in Ireland since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020.

This includes 55 deaths newly notified in the past week.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said: "Our recent research has shown that many people have reviewed their plans for Christmas, reduced their social contacts and changed or postponed plans in order to protect themselves and their loved ones. This is a big sacrifice that many have made and will do much to protect all of us over the festive period."

"It is important that we remember that Covid-19 will still be circulating at a high level after Christmas and into the New Year, and even though it is a difficult message to hear, we must all continue to keep our social contacts low and do all we can to continue to adhere to the public health advice."

He also thanked young people for making an effort to follow the public health advice.

"It is really important that we all remember that there is no one person or group or thing to blame in the situation we find ourselves in other, than the Covid-19 virus. Booster vaccination is accelerating across the country and the images we see of people queuing for their vaccine, prioritising that appointment before Christmas are heartening. Please stick with all of the measures that we know work as we move through the next few difficult weeks, including attending for vaccination," the chief medical officer added.

"If you display any symptoms of Covid-19, however mild, then self-isolate and arrange a PCR test as soon as you can. This is the single most important piece of basic public health advice. Do not meet up with others and put them at risk of Covid-19 or another respiratory infection. Do not rely on a negative antigen test as a basis for not isolating.”