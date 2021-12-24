Planning permission sought for new student accommodation in Limerick city

PLANNING permission has been sought to build new student accommodation apartment blocks in Limerick city.

1 Courtbrack Land Limited have applied to Limerick City and County Council for permission to construct two apartment blocks near the existing student accommodation just off the Dock Road.

The first block will be a five-storey structure that will provide 156 student bed spaces across 20 apartments.

Each apartment will feature a common room and kitchen/living area.

According to the planning notice, the building will also include a communal laundry facility and reception area on the ground floor serving the proposed student housing complex.

The second building will be a two-storey structure providing 40 student bed spaces in eight apartments each with its own common room kitchen/living area.

The company is also seeking permission for surface car parking including dedicated disabled bays and electric vehicle charge points. Covered and uncovered bicycle parking will also be included.

The planning notice, which was published this week, also includes a proposed connection to the public water supply, modification of existing vehicular access from the public link road and the provision of a second pedestrian entrance onto Ashdown situated on the southern boundary of the site.

A Natura Impact Statement has been submitted to Limerick City and County Council with this application.

The existing Courtbrack Accommodation caters for students throughout the academic year and is then available for budget accommodation during the summer months.

This accommodation includes 85 Bedrooms, 69 Singles, 12 Twins and 4 four-bed Rooms.