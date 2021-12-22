Gardai investigate aggravated burglary near Limerick-Cork border

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Charleville Garda Station on 063 21770
GARDAI in Charleville are appealing to the public for witnesses following an aggravated burglary at a house in Charleville.
At approximately 5pm on Sunday a number of men forced their way into the house in Deerpark View.
"They searched the house. They were disturbed during the course of the burglary and fled the scene in a denim blue Opel Astra with a 08KY or 09KY registration number plate," said a garda spokesperson.
Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward. Any road users who were travelling in the Charleville area on Sunday between 4.30pm and 5.15pm and may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Charleville Garda Station on 063 21770, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
"Investigations are ongoing," said the garda spokesperson.
