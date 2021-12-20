Gala award for 'inspirational' Limerick man

FOLLOWING a nationwide search to uncover Ireland’s most inspirational people, Kilmallock's Michael Barry is celebrating after being named an 'inspirational hero'.

The Gala Retail and Virgin Media Inspiration Awards were stablished to shine a light on those individuals who make Ireland a better place with their selfless acts and inspirational deeds.

Michael stood out to the judges for his kindness and dedication to helping those in the community.

"Helping families with good deeds, stepping in to help those in need when they need it the most, Michael has gone above and beyond the call of duty, time and time again to offer help and lighten the load for others," said a Gala spokesperson.

Inspirational people from across Ireland were nominated for the Gala Retail and Virgin Media Inspiration Awards, with 26 inspirational county heroes being named from the hundreds of entries received.

Commenting on the quality of the entries, Gary Desmond, CEO of Gala Retail said: "We’re a national brand with a local focus, which is why we’ve partnered with Virgin Media to delivering a national platform to shine a light on and reward the amazing people who are making a real difference to Irish society."

Gary continued: "Now in their third year the Inspiration Awards pay homage to people from all across Ireland who play their part creating a better country for us all. Operating in communities throughout Ireland, Gala Retailers have seen first-hand some of the great work that people have been doing and we are proud to have been able to recognise some of these inspirational individuals. We were overwhelmed by the level of nominations we received and Michael along with the fellow inspirational heroes are true examples of people who are making Ireland a better place for us all."

As a community retailer with 175 convenience stores nationwide, Gala store owners often hear of inspirational stories in their local communities, and this year’s Gala Retail and Virgin Media Inspiration Awards have elevated Ireland’s unsung heroes onto a national stage, giving these inspirational people the recognition they deserve.

Gala Retail has gifted €26,000 of prizes to the winners with the 26 county winners being awarded with €1,000 hotel getaways across Ireland.