20 Dec 2021

Book of poems from Limerick is touching people around the world

Donal O'Regan

A BOOK full of beautiful poems and photographs from County Limerick is touching people around the globe.

Connections by Ardagh’s Bridie Murphy is a repository of moments frozen in images and words. 

While enjoying her retirement from teaching Bridie decided to record her thoughts and reflections in a series of poems and photographs. Despite the changes in our fast-paced society, Bridie believes connections have strengthened since Covid.

“People are keeping in touch more with neighbours, friends and relatives as they are concerned about their health and welfare, and helping out if help is needed. It’s good to know that we haven’t lost that connection to family and friends. It’s evident it’s as strong as ever as the response to my book demonstrates," she said.

Colourful history of Limerick's Curragh Chase estate explored in new booklet

“A few people have said that they keep it near them so that when they are having a bad day, reading a piece from it gives them a renewed energy,” said Bridie, who has been overwhelmed by the reaction to Connections. Copies have been bought not only locally or nationally, but also ordered from the UK and as far as away as Michigan Wisconsin, Colorado and New York in the US," she added.

Bridie says it was never her intention to write a book but a combination of lockdown and encouragement from her husband and family forced her hand. She’s glad they did.

“Being a photographer meant that I had the perfect photographs to illustrate or complement some of the writings, which gave the book an added dimension. When people read from my book I want them to realise that it’s the little fleeting moments that matter and they should not be taken for granted. They become the lasting impressions. Reading it could rekindle forgotten moments that they had enjoyed themselves so they could relive them all over again,” said Bridie.

Connections is available at bridiemurphy.com and in Tony Hayes Newsagent, Special Occasions, Alleycuts hair salon and Sonas health foods in Newcastle West; An siopa Milseán, Abbeyfeale; O’Rourke’s, Ballyhahill; Mullane’s shop, Knockdown and Hogan’s, Glin.

Regarding a follow-up, Bridie says “who knows!”.

