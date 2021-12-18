Search

18 Dec 2021

Limerick’s Louise helps shine a light on forgotten pipers

Limerick’s Louise helps shine a light on forgotten pipers

Louise Mulcahy features on the TG4 documentary | PICTURE: Victor Tzelepis

Reporter:

Norma Prendiville

Email:

normap@limerickleader.ie

A NEW documentary, presented by Abbeyfeale musician Louise Mulcahy, will put the spotlight on a group of musicians who have been largely airbrushed out of our cultural history: female pipers. And there will be much to interest Limerick audiences.

In a feature-length programme which will air on TG4 this Sunday, Louise, who is herself one of a new generation of female pipers, will meet and interview well-known performers, experts, family members and scholars to uncover the stories of these remarkable women.

She will also look at the challenges that they faced from the mid-1800s up to the 1950s and beyond when piping was dominated by male musicians.. The programme will be shot through with musical performances which pay homage to their music and lives and celebrate their brilliance.

Laois is home to Ireland's Young Dairy Farmer of the Year

Among those taking part in the programme will be historian Sharon Slater who paints a picture of working class life in Limerick in the 1850s, the setting for the story of Kitty Hanley and how she came to acquire her Uilleann Pipes in the first place.

The story of another Limerick piper, Margaret Murphy will be told by her grandson Daithí Ó Murchú. She learned the pipes at the turn of the last century from blind piper Reilly who used to stay with the family and who passed the tradition on to her.

She won the prestigious Oireachtas competition in 1914. We also get to meet brothers Joe and Peter McKenna who now own Mrs. Murphy’s pipes.

Máire Ní Ghráda, who was the first woman to appear on a commercial recording of Uilleann Piping, also features in the documentary speaking about her own life in music and her enthusiasm for the future of young female pipers.

Louise, who plays a set of pipes once owned by Liam Óg O’Flynn, will be joined in the programme playing with her sister Michelle and dad Mulcahy and other musicians include Máire Ní Ghráda, Molly Ní Ghrada, Mary Mitchell-Ingoldsby, Rosaleen O’Leary, Heather Clarke, Marion McCarthy, Síle Friel, Jane Walls, The Rowsome family and Paddy Moloney.

The programme goes out at 9.30pm on TG4 this Sunday, December 19. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media