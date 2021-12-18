Limerick councillor apologises for 'wrong and disrespectful' tweets

A LIMERICK councillor has apologised for two historic tweets which contained apparent slurs against an ethnic minority group.

Fine Gael's Limerick City North member Olivia O'Sullivan confirmed she has deleted the two tweets, describing them as "wrong and disrespectful".

I have deleted two tweets published before I entered public life. The posts, made in 2012, were wrong and disrespectful, I apologise for this and regret any hurt or offence caused. — Olivia O'Sullivan (@oliviaos) December 18, 2021

"I apologise for this and regret any hurt or offence caused," she added.

The controversy arose after the Tweets, which were posted almost a decade ago, were highlighted and reshared by another individual, and subsequently were also published by others, generating heated reaction on social media.

Sinn Fein TD Maurice Quinlivan said he is "appalled" at the comments, and has called on Cllr O'Sullivan to resign from the board of management at Thomond Community College.

Both Mr Quinlivan and Cllr O'Sullivan attended its forerunner school, St Nessan's

I’m appalled at these comments - as a former pupil of @ThomondCommColl myself she has no place on its board of Management and should resign that position immediately pending whatever action (if any) @FineGael will take. @Limerick_Leader @Live95Limerick https://t.co/cy3t1aldCN — Maurice Quinlivan TD (@QuinlivanTD) December 18, 2021

"She has no place on its board of management and should resign that position immediately pending whatever action, if any, Fine Gael will take," added the Limerick City TD.

A number of people on social media have tagged the Fine Gael leader and Tanaiste Leo Varadkar, as well as the party's official account and have called on her to resign from the party.

Cllr O'Sullivan has been contacted for comment.