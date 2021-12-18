Search

18 Dec 2021

Limerick councillor apologises for 'wrong and disrespectful' tweets

Cllr Olivia O'Sullivan: Historic tweets were 'wrong and disrespectful'

Nick Rabbitts

nick@limerickleader.ie

A LIMERICK councillor has apologised for two historic tweets which contained apparent slurs against an ethnic minority group.

Fine Gael's Limerick City North member Olivia O'Sullivan confirmed she has deleted the two tweets, describing them as "wrong and disrespectful".

"I apologise for this and regret any hurt or offence caused," she added.

The controversy arose after the Tweets, which were posted almost a decade ago, were highlighted and reshared by another individual, and subsequently were also published by others, generating heated reaction on social media.

Sinn Fein TD Maurice Quinlivan said he is "appalled" at the comments, and has called on Cllr O'Sullivan to resign from the board of management at Thomond Community College.

Both Mr Quinlivan and Cllr O'Sullivan attended its forerunner school, St Nessan's

"She has no place on its board of management and should resign that position immediately pending whatever action, if any, Fine Gael will take," added the Limerick City TD.

A number of people on social media have tagged the Fine Gael leader and Tanaiste Leo Varadkar, as well as the party's official account and have called on her to resign from the party.

Cllr O'Sullivan has been contacted for comment.

