Limerick company makes festive donation to three charities

A LIMERICK-BASED company has made a donation of €100,000 to three charities just in time for Christmas.

The donation - from Kirby Group Engineering - will be shared by Focus Ireland (€50,000), Women’s Aid (€25,000) and UNICEF (€25,000).

This is the second year in a row in which the company, which is headquartered in Raheen, has made a donation of this amount and continues its longstanding tradition of supporting those in need.

Group Managing Director Mark Flanagan says it’s an important feature of their calendar: “We’ve come through another very difficult year in Ireland in 2021 and this is a good opportunity for Kirby to support some of those who’ve felt the tough times the most. We’re proud to play our part in helping three fantastic charities doing great work in Ireland and around the world.”

Director of Fundraising and Marketing at Focus Ireland, Amy Carr has welcomed the funding boost: “Kirby has been long-standing supporters of Focus Ireland and this Christmas the impact of this gift will be keenly felt by those who are experiencing or at risk of homelessness. Over the next few months, this donation will ensure up to 30 families will receive the expert support they need to exit homelessness for good. I don’t think there is a greater gift you can give this festive season.”

CEO of Women’s Aid, Sarah Benson said: “We are sincerely grateful to Kirby Group for this incredibly generous donation to Women’s Aid, which will help to provide a vital range of practical wrap-around supports for women who are experiencing domestic abuse and violence. Demand for Women’s Aid’s services has never been higher, so this significant donation will ensure we can reach more women with our vital, life-changing services.”

Former Limerick City TD and UNICEF Ireland’s Executive Director, Peter Power commented. “As the pandemic continues to impact the lives of children, and their families, around the world, this generous donation allows UNICEF to support the most vulnerable."

The Christmas donation follows contributions worth a further €160,000 from Kirby to local, national and international charities during 2021, including Galway Hospice, Pieta House, Alone, ReSurge Africa and The Society of St. Vincent de Paul.

In addition to donations made by the company, its employees organised numerous events raising additional funds for various charitable organisations.

Mark Flanagan paid tribute to the fundraising efforts made by Kirby team members over the past 12 months.

“People is our number one core value at Kirby and the efforts made by our team to support those in need symbolise that so well. It’s been a busy year for the company and it’s wonderful to see how our team has still made time to help others”.