Boil water notice lifted for Limerick community after nearly two years

THE long-standing boil water notice which has been in place for customers on the Fedamore Public Water Supply has been lifted with immediate effect.

Irish Water, working in partnership with Limerick City and County Council is notifying customers that following the completion of remedial measures and the receipt of satisfactory monitoring results, the notice is being lifted.

This decision follows consultation undertaken with the Health Service Executive. The boil water notice had been in place for almost two years.

All consumers on the Fedamore Public Water Supply can now resume normal use of the water supply for drinking, food preparation and brushing teeth.

The cause of the boil water notice was the presence of turbidity, or cloudiness, in the water that meant the quality of the water being delivered could not be validated. Irish Water, with its partners in Limerick City and County Council, have been working continuously throughout this period to resolve this issue. Measures undertaken include the development of a new groundwater source and the installation of filtration and ultraviolet disinfection processes. The upgraded treatment plant has now completed an extended commissioning period to ensure it is robust and effective.

Duane O Brien from Irish Water said: “Irish Water has completed extensive works that enabled the lifting of the boil water notice. Works have also been undertaken to connect the Fedamore Water Supply Scheme to an adjoining group scheme which will provide future resilience during drought or interruptions.

“Works will continue in the New Year to install the run to waste pipeline that will allow for improved operational control in the future.

“Irish Water acknowledges the inconvenience that this long-standing boil water notice has caused the community in Fedamore, and we want to thank everyone for their patience throughout. We are delighted that we have been able to finish the extensive works and lift the notice in time for Christmas.”

Irish Water and the Local Authority and the Health Service Executive Water Liaison Group will continue to meet and will review ongoing process control, monitoring and testing of the drinking water supply.

The Irish Water Customer Contact Centre (1800 278 278) is available to answer customer queries in relation to this water notice. Further information is available on www.water.ie.

Irish Water and Limerick City and County Council acknowledge the patience, cooperation and assistance of the general public during the period of the boil water notice and greatly regrets any inconvenience caused to householders and the business community.