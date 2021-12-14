Limerick councillor discusses husband's death during assisted dying debate

LIMERICK councillor Sarah Kiely has been praised for speaking about her husband's death during a debate about assisted dying.

Sarah appeared on the Claire Byrne show on RTE on Monday night where a panel discussed their views on assisted dying.

The Dying with Dignity Bill was supported in the Dail last year however its future is uncertain after a committee found that it was flawed.

The Fine Gael councillor said she supports the bill however she does have some reservations about it.

She said "Choice is very important in this debate, I have a certain amount of reservations about it.

Proud of my colleague @sarahleekiely on #cblive tonight sharing her difficult experience during her late husband’s illness and advocating for personal choice in the discussion around the Dying with Dignity bill and assisted dying for the terminally ill. pic.twitter.com/3X7THalsew — Olivia O'Sullivan (@oliviaos) December 13, 2021

The Bill is flawed as it is so I do understand the safeguarding issues around it but the feelings I have inside after the experiences we went through as a family colours my opinion on this.

"I think it is very important that we try and give people a bit of dignity, I don't think this will replace palliative care, I think palliative care is very important and I think this will work alongside it."

Sarah's husband and partner of 21 years Damien O’Shaughnessy died in October 2018 from cancer just nine months after he was diagnosed.

She spoke about Damien's final weeks and how it affected her and their family.

Sarah said: "It was the worst period of my life, I don't think myself or anyone in my family will ever go through something as bad as that experience.

"It wasn't until three weeks before he died we were told it was palliative, I am not saying I blame anyone for that, that is often the way it is with terminal illness."

The Janesboro woman continued: "The week of Damien's death was very traumatic, he spent 24 hours on a trolley in A&E. He was taken unconscious to St Vincent's and when we got there we were told there was a DNR policy on the ward, I thought I was bringing him there so they could bring him back and he could speak.

"I didn't think death was so near, but looking back I know Damien knew death was very near."

Towards the end of his life, the pain Damien was experiencing was his only focus and he asked his consultant would he be in pain at the end.

Sarah continued "That spoke volumes to me. If Damien had a choice, his last few weeks would have been very different".