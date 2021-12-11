WATCH: Over 100k view video of JP McManus and Paul McGinley looking ahead to Ryder Cup in Limerick

A VIDEO released by the official Ryder Cup website which focuses on Adare Manor’s hosting of the event in 2027 has been viewed over 100,000 times on the competition’s social media channels alone.

Owner of Adare Manor Hotel and Golf Resort, JP McManus, is featured on the video production along with Alan MacDonnell, the golf course superintendent, Paul McGinley, the 2014 European Ryder Cup captain, Jack Chambers TD, Minister of State for Sport, and Mayor of the City and County of Limerick, Cllr Daniel Butler.

“I think it is our desire that we are the host of the most memorable Ryder Cup in European history,” says Mr MacDonnell of the ambition of the hosts.

Mr McManus, meanwhile, who is featured speaking in a room at the Manor, describes how “it’s very, very special here”.

“For me,” he continues, “it’s special, not alone because of the Manor but because of the people from this area because they take such pride in it.”

Host venue like no other

Irish golf fans

Ryder Cup legends



The 2027 Ryder Cup held at @TheAdareManor is going to be truly special.

The video package which has been watched over 100,000 times on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram in the 24 hours since it was released on Friday features aerial footage of the 840-acres of the grounds of the Manor including the pristine golf course which was initially designed by golf architect Robert Trent Jones Senior and further enhanced and modernised by renowned American golf course architect Tom Fazio.

“Adare Manor is very much the garden of golf courses in Ireland,” comments Paul McGinley. “It’s manicured to the level that you’ll see at Augusta National. The attention to detail is phenomenal. It’s a golf course now worthy of any event to come.”

A written introduction to the video on the Ryder Cup website describes how Ireland is “home to some of the Ryder Cup's greatest ever players such as Rory McIlroy, Pádraig Harrington and Graeme McDowell - amazing venues and, of course, incredible fans, Ireland has so much to offer when it comes to golf's greatest event.

“We certainly can't wait for the 2027 Ryder Cup held at Adare Manor, Limerick, Ireland.”

Such is the reach of the Ryder Cup website and social media channels worldwide, the video of the Manor which runs to almost five minutes is seen as the first of many significant marketing gains for Adare, Limerick and Ireland ahead of the biennial match.

Adare Manor Hotel and Golf Resort will host the Ryder Cup 21 years after K Club became the first Irish venue to host the competition between the top professional golfers of Europe and the USA.

“The Limerick people are delighted that the Ryder Cup is coming to the area,” added Mr McManus. “They’ll do everything they can to make the visitors feel very welcome and I’m sure it will be an experience that they will certainly enjoy.”