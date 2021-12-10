Tributes paid to Limerick woman who died following motorway collision

A FEMALE motorist, who suffered serious injuries following a multi-vehicle collision on the M7 between Birdhill and Nenagh on Monday, has passed away.

Kathleen Cleary (nee Allis), originally from Doon, died on Tuesday afternoon. The incident involving a number of cars and a truck took place during a heavy hail shower.

There has been much sadness at the tragic news that Ms Allis, aged in her late 60s / early 70s, lost her life as a result of the collision.

The Allis family is very well known in Doon and East Limerick and has strong political, GAA and coursing ties. Ms Allis' brother Jim was one of the 1973 winning All-Ireland Limerick team.

Cllr Olivia O'Sullivan's mother and the late Ms Cleary were first cousins.

"Kathleen and her brothers were close growing up to her Allis cousins in Doon, including my mother Kitty. Kathleen used to still visit and call regularly to keep in touch, the last time I met her myself was in Doon.

"It has been difficult news to take in since the accident and my thoughts are with Kathleen’s children Elaine and Tom, grandson Eoghan, her brothers and their families, and all Kathleen’s extended family and friends dealing with the shock and sadness. May she rest in peace," said Cllr O'Sullivan.

Fellow councillor, Martin Ryan said the Allis family is "highly respected" in Doon and East Limerick.

"That lady, Lord have mercy on her, would have been a staunch Fianna Fail Republican woman. She would have written and published pieces, including on Dan Breen.

"I would like to express my sympathies to her family following the tragic accident. There is no good time for something tragic like this to happen but this is a very sad time of year for any family for this to happen," said Cllr Ryan.

Fellow Fianna Fail politician, Minister Niall Collins also passed on his sympathies.

"On behalf of the local community, I’d like to convey our condolences and sympathies to the Allis family on the tragic recent passing of Kathleen. People are both saddened and shocked at the loss of such a lovely person," said Minister Collins.

Her funeral Mass will take place in SS Joseph’s & Brigid’s Church, Bóthar na Naomh, Thurles, on Sunday, December 12, at 10am with burial afterwards in Doon Cemetery.

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nenagh Garda Station on 067 50450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.