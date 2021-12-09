Penneys recall children's toy over choking risk

PENNEYS have issued a recall of a children’s toy after a safety issue was identified.

Primark Limited which trades as Penneys is carrying out a recall of their children’s wooden xylophone with mallet after a potential choking and/or ingestion hazard was detected.

The affected products were sold in Irish stores of the high street chain between May 8, 2021 and October 18, 2021.

The warning which comes just weeks before Christmas was issued via the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission.

“A safety issue has been identified with the affected products where there is a risk that small parts (xylophone foot and ball at the top of the mallet) may become detached from the product, which can be a potential choking and/or ingestion hazard,” the recall notice states.

Anyone who purchased one of these products is warned to stop using it immediately and keep it out of reach of children.

“If you have purchased this product then please return it to any Penneys/Primark store where you will be offered a full refund. You will not be required to provide proof of purchase,” the notice concludes.

Penneys have two stores in Limerick - on O'Connell Street in the city centre and in the Crescent Shopping Centre, Dooradoyle.