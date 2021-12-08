Search

08 Dec 2021

Limerick schools to reopen tomorrow after two day closure

Frances Watkins

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

SCHOOLS in Limerick will reopen tomorrow after a two day closure due to Storm Barra. 

The Department of Education has confirmed that schools across the country will open tomorrow as usual. 

In a statement they said: "The Department would like to thank school communities, staff, students and parents, as well as the emergency services for their support during Storm Barra."

Schools were closed on Tuesday due to an orange wind warning and remained closed today to allow for the assessment of any damage done by Storm Barra. 

A yellow wind and rain alert was in place for Limerick earlier today however that has now ended. 

Crews from Limerick City and County Council as well as the ESB are still working to restore power and clear fallen trees after Strom Barra swept through the county overnight. 

