Limerick schools to reopen tomorrow after two day closure

SCHOOLS in Limerick will reopen tomorrow after a two day closure due to Storm Barra.
The Department of Education has confirmed that schools across the country will open tomorrow as usual.
In a statement they said: "The Department would like to thank school communities, staff, students and parents, as well as the emergency services for their support during Storm Barra."
Schools were closed on Tuesday due to an orange wind warning and remained closed today to allow for the assessment of any damage done by Storm Barra.
A yellow wind and rain alert was in place for Limerick earlier today however that has now ended.
Crews from Limerick City and County Council as well as the ESB are still working to restore power and clear fallen trees after Strom Barra swept through the county overnight.
Freckles Preschool were donated this handcrafted sign to place near their fairy tree garden in October.
Leah and her brother Noah Quish, from Monaleen at the launch of the new initiative that will help Limerick families.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.